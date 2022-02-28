1 minute read
Russia's Lavrov cancels Geneva trip because of EU airspace ban -RIA
MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minster Sergei Lavrov has cancelled a trip to Geneva for disarmament talks because his plane would not be able to pass through airspace that the European Union has closed to Russian aviation as part of sanctions against Moscow, RIA news agency quoted a diplomatic source as saying on Monday.
Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by John Stonestreet
