Russia's Lavrov cancels Geneva trip because of EU airspace ban -RIA

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Vladislav Deinego, head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic, and Sergei Peresada, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, in Moscow, Russia February 25, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minster Sergei Lavrov has cancelled a trip to Geneva for disarmament talks because his plane would not be able to pass through airspace that the European Union has closed to Russian aviation as part of sanctions against Moscow, RIA news agency quoted a diplomatic source as saying on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.