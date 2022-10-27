Russia's Lavrov holds call with Chinese counterpart, thanks for support on Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha in Moscow, Russia October 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday spoke by telephone with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

In the statement, the ministry said that Lavrov thanked Wang for what it called China's support for Russia's position on a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine.

Reporting by Reuters

