Russia's Lavrov: Long way to go before Iran nuclear deal can be revived

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Moscow, Russia February 10, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday there was still a long way to go before a 2015 deal restricting Iran's nuclear advances could be revived.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the deal with world powers resumed on Tuesday after a 10-day break, but envoys gave little away as to whether they were closer to resolving various thorny issues. read more

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans

