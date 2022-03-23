Russia's Lavrov to meet Red Cross chief in Moscow for Ukraine discussions

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference following talks with the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Moscow, Russia March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/File Photo

March 23 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, in Moscow in Thursday, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Maurer will be in Moscow for talks on the Ukraine conflict, an ICRC spokesperson said on Tuesday. read more

"The agenda of the meeting envisages discussion of the key areas of the ICRC's work in the field of humanitarian response," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

