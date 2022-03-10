1 minute read
Russia's Lavrov: Putin would not refuse meeting with Zelenskiy
March 10 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin would not refuse a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss "specific" issues.
Lavrov gave the comments at a news conference after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Turkey.
