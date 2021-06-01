Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia's Lavrov says big decisions unlikely at Putin-Biden summit -Ifax

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to U.S. President Joe Biden as he attends a virtual global climate summit via a video link in Moscow, Russia April 22, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Historically important decisions are unlikely to be made at a summit this month between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.

Russia said on Monday it would send "uncomfortable" signals to the United States ahead of the summit and announced it was beefing up its western border militarily. read more

