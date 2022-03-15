Russia's Lavrov says Iran nuclear deal revival is in home straight

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Moscow, Russia March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday that agreement on the revival of the Iranian nuclear deal was in the finishing straight.

Lavrov made the remarks at the start of talks in Moscow that were expected to be followed by a news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.