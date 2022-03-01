Russia's Lavrov says there is a danger of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

GENEVA, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign minister told a Geneva disarmament meeting on Tuesday that Kyiv has been seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, calling this a real danger that it needed to prevent.

"Ukraine still has Soviet technologies and the means of delivery of such weapons," Sergei Lavrov told the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament in a pre-recorded address. "We cannot fail to respond to this real danger."

He delivered the speech to a thin crowd since many diplomats including France and Britain staged a walk-out to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

They stood in a circle outside the meeting for the duration of Lavrov's speech, holding a Ukrainian flag. Lavrov was supposed to attend the session in person but the visit was cancelled, with Russia accusing unidentified EU states of blocking his flight path.

At the same meeting, Ukraine's foreign minister accused Russia of war crimes through its shelling of his country and called for a special meeting to address Russian aggression and weapons of mass destruction. read more

Earlier in the session, the president organised a minute of silence for the victims of fighting in Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.