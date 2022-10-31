Russia's Putin congratulates Brazil's Lula on election win















MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Brazilian President-elect Lula on winning a third term as president, unseating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

In a statement on the Kremlin website, Putin said he hoped for strengthened Brazil-Russia ties, and that the election result showed Lula's "high political authority".

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Himani Sarkar











