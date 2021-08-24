Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia's Putin, India's Modi discuss Afghanistan in phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the International military-technical forum "Army-2021" at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow Region, Russia August 23, 2021. Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Afghanistan in a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed to establish a permanent channel for bilateral consultations on Afghan developments, it said.

