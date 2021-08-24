World
Russia's Putin, India's Modi discuss Afghanistan in phone call
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Afghanistan in a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The two leaders agreed to establish a permanent channel for bilateral consultations on Afghan developments, it said.
Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.