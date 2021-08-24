Russia's Putin, India's Modi discuss Afghanistan in phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the International military-technical forum "Army-2021" at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow Region, Russia August 23, 2021. Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Afghanistan in a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed to establish a permanent channel for bilateral consultations on Afghan developments, it said.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair

