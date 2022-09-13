Russia's Putin, India's Modi to discuss trade, food supplies on Friday
MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet in Uzbekistan on Friday and discuss trade as well as sales of Russian fertilizers and mutual food supplies, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"There are plans to discuss issues of 'saturation' of the Indian market with Russian fertilizers and bilateral food supplies," it said in its handout of materials for the meeting.
The meeting will be held on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security bloc.
