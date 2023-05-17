Russia's Putin and Iran's Raisi oversee railway deal signing

Russian President Putin addresses Council of Legislators in St Petersburg
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during а meeting of the Council of Legislators under Russia's Federal Assembly in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 28, 2023. Sputnik/Alexei Danichev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday oversaw, via video-link, the signing of a deal on financing and construction of an Iranian railway line to facilitate regional trade.

The Rasht-Astara railway is seen as an important link in the broader international North–South Transport Corridor, connecting India, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan and other countries via railways and sea.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

