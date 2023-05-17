Russia's Putin and Iran's Raisi oversee railway deal signing















MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday oversaw, via video-link, the signing of a deal on financing and construction of an Iranian railway line to facilitate regional trade.

The Rasht-Astara railway is seen as an important link in the broader international North–South Transport Corridor, connecting India, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan and other countries via railways and sea.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.