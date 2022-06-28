Russia's Putin to meet Iran's Raisi in Ashgabat on Wednesday
- This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a visit to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
Putin is making his first known trip abroad since the start of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. He is expected to meet Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon in Dushanbe later on Tuesday. read more
Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would return to Moscow on Wednesday evening.
