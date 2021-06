U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin praised U.S. President Joe Biden's professionalism after returning home from their first meeting and said on Thursday the ambience of the talks was friendly.

Putin said Biden knew what he wanted to achieve and acted "skilfully".

