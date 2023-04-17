Russia's Putin, Shoigu, discuss Pacific Fleet drills

[1/3] Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Russia, April 17, 2023. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS















MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday reported to President Vladimir Putin about drills conducted by the Pacific Fleet.

In footage broadcast on state television, Shoigu was shown saying that the drills included "imitation strikes on enemy navy groups" in the Pacific.

Putin responded by saying that snap checks had shown the Pacific Fleet, which is based in Far Eastern Russia, was at a high level of readiness, and that Russia's priority was Ukraine.

The drills are occurring while Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu is visiting Moscow. On Sunday, he held a meeting with Putin.

Reporting by Reuters











