Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan discussed Ukraine in phone call -Kremlin
April 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan discussed Ukraine in a phone call, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, without giving further details.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that a more detailed report on the call would follow later.
