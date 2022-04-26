Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan discussed Ukraine in phone call -Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leave after their joint news conference following the talks in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

April 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan discussed Ukraine in a phone call, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, without giving further details.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that a more detailed report on the call would follow later.

