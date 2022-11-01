Russia's Shoigu holds second call with Turkish defence minister in two days

[1/2] Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, October 28, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Handout via REUTERS















MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar to discuss the Black Sea grain deal on Tuesday, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

In their second call in two days, the ministers "continued discussing Russia's suspension of implementing the agreements on exporting agricultural products from Ukrainian ports within the Black Sea Initiative," the ministry added.

Reporting by Reuters











