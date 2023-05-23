Safeguarding economy, cyberspace a key priority - Dutch Foreign Minister

[1/2] Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra attends a press conference after talks with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing, China, May 23, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool















BEIJING, May 23 (Reuters) - Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in China on Tuesday that safeguarding the country's economy and cyberspace was a key priority for the Netherlands.

Like China, the Netherlands has a responsibility to protect its national security and just as China protects its core interests, so do the Dutch, Hoekstra told a joint press conference in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart.

"And in that regard, I raised our concerns about cyber operations conducted from Chinese territory and reports of foreign interference operations on Dutch territory, including against journalists," he said.

