Safeguarding economy, cyberspace a key priority - Dutch Foreign Minister
BEIJING, May 23 (Reuters) - Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in China on Tuesday that safeguarding the country's economy and cyberspace was a key priority for the Netherlands.
Like China, the Netherlands has a responsibility to protect its national security and just as China protects its core interests, so do the Dutch, Hoekstra told a joint press conference in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart.
"And in that regard, I raised our concerns about cyber operations conducted from Chinese territory and reports of foreign interference operations on Dutch territory, including against journalists," he said.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.