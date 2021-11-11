S.Africa's Ramaphosa says de Klerk played key role in country's democracy, expresses sadness

Former South African President FW de Klerk looks on as President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his State of the Nation address at parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he and the government were saddened over the death of the country's last white president, FW de Klerk, who died on Thursday aged 85.

De Klerk had played a "key role in ushering in democracy" in the country, Ramaphosa said, expressing his condolences to the former president's family.

Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Promit Mukherjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.