Sanctions-hit VTB Bank has several plans to minimise impact on its clients

The logo of VTB bank is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest lender VTB (VTBR.MM), the subject of a round of British sanctions, has prepared for the toughest scenario and worked through several plans to minimise the impact on its clients, it said on Thursday.

"Sanctions are a reality for us over the last few years and another round of politically motivated anti-Russian sanctions did not come as a surprise," it said in a statement.

