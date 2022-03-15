Satellite outage caused 'huge loss in communications' at war's outset -Ukrainian official

March 15 (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian cybersecurity official said that the digital sabotage that hit Viasat's KA-SAT network last month caused a massive communications outage at the outset of Russia's invasion.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Victor Zhora said he could not reveal much about the incident, which crippled tens of thousands of satellite modems across Europe on the morning of February 24, just as Russian armor pushed into Ukraine.

Zhora said that it was "a really huge loss in communications in the very beginning of war."

Reporting by Raphael Satter

