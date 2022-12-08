Saudi Arabia did not mediate in Griner release, White House says

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The release of US basketball player Brittney Griner was negotiated between the United States and Russia only, the White House said on Thursday, refuting a Saudi Arabia claim it was involved.

"The only countries that negotiated this deal were the United States and Russia," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, when asked about Saudi Arabia's role. "There was no mediation involved."

Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Mark Porter

