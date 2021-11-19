Saudi Arabia reopens embassy in Somalia -state news agency

CAIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has reopened its embassy in the Somali capital Mogadishu, state news agency(SPA) quoted the Saudi Foreign Ministry as saying on Friday.

A Saudi diplomatic delegation visited Somalia in June, where it discussed preparations for reopening the embassy that has been operating from neighbouring Kenya for years.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.