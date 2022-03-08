1 minute read
Saudi Arabia signs $800 mln defence deal with South Korea's Hanwha
DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry has signed a 3 billion Saudi riyal ($800 million) contract with South Korea's Hanwha to support its defence capabilities and supply chain services, SPA state news agency said on Tuesday.
The contract is the largest of 7 billion riyals of deals Saudi Arabia signed with local and international defence firms on Tuesday.
($1 = 3.7518 riyals)
Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Catherine Evans
