Saudi Arabia signs $800 mln defence deal with South Korea's Hanwha

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 18, 2022. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry has signed a 3 billion Saudi riyal ($800 million) contract with South Korea's Hanwha to support its defence capabilities and supply chain services, SPA state news agency said on Tuesday.

The contract is the largest of 7 billion riyals of deals Saudi Arabia signed with local and international defence firms on Tuesday.

($1 = 3.7518 riyals)

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Catherine Evans

