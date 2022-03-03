Skip to main content
Saudi crown prince says "do not care" if Biden misunderstands him - The Atlantic

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Gulf Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 14, 2021. Bandar Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him, according to an interview with The Atlantic, published Thursday.

"Simply, I do not care,” he said. It is up to Biden "to think about the interests of America”, he said, adding that the two countries should not interfere in each other's internal affairs.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by David Goodman

