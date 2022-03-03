Saudi crown prince says kingdom could reduce U.S. investments -SPA

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives a speech from his office as he addresses the Saudi Green Initiative forum opening ceremony, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2021. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has the option of decreasing its investments in the United States, state-run news agency SPA cited Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying on Thursday.

"In the same way we have the possibility of boosting our interests, we have the possibility of reducing them," he said, speaking about Saudi Arabian U.S. investments that SPA said amount to $800 billion.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.