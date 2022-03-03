1 minute read
Saudi crown prince says kingdom could reduce U.S. investments -SPA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has the option of decreasing its investments in the United States, state-run news agency SPA cited Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying on Thursday.
"In the same way we have the possibility of boosting our interests, we have the possibility of reducing them," he said, speaking about Saudi Arabian U.S. investments that SPA said amount to $800 billion.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.