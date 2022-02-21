Saudi-led Yemen coalition says it destroyed drone launched towards airport in Jizan

CAIRO Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led Coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday that it destroyed a drone launched towards King Abdallah airport in the Southern city of Jizan, State media reported.

Shrapnel from the destroyed drone resulted in four civilian injuries, state media quoted a coalition statement as saying.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Jon Boyle

