Saudi-led Yemen coalition says it destroyed drone launched towards airport in Jizan
CAIRO Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led Coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday that it destroyed a drone launched towards King Abdallah airport in the Southern city of Jizan, State media reported.
Shrapnel from the destroyed drone resulted in four civilian injuries, state media quoted a coalition statement as saying.
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Jon Boyle
