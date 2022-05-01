Schumer to target Russian oligarchs with provisions in $33 billion Ukraine aid bill

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference about legislative efforts to lower gas prices, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday he will add provisions to the $33 billion Ukraine aid package that will allow the United States to seize Russian oligarchs' assets and send money derived from them to Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs all the help it can get and, at the same time, we need all the assets we can put together to give Ukraine the aid it needs," Schumer said.

