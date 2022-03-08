Second convoy of evacuees leaves Ukraine's Sumy, Ukrainian official says

Buses wait during evacuations amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, out of Sumy, March 8, 2022 in this still image obtained from handout video. Deputy Head for President's Office, Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 8 (Reuters) - A second convoy of evacuees left the Ukrainian city of Sumy through a "humanitarian corridor" created under a temporary ceasefire agreement with Russia on Tuesday, Ukraine's deputy presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

Earlier on Tuesday, regional authorities said the ceasefire had mostly held, allowing a first wave of evacuation of civilians including 1,000 foreign students.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

