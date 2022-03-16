Security guarantees for Ukraine are 'on the negotiating table', Ukrainian negotiator says

Ukrainian and Russian flags are seen on a table before the talks between officials of the two countries in the Brest region, Belarus March 3, 2022. Maxim Guchek/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 16 (Reuters) - A "model" of legally binding security guarantees that would offer Ukraine protection from a group of allies in the event of a future attack is "on the negotiating table" at talks between Kyiv and Moscow, a Ukrainian negotiator said on Wednesday.

"Model of security guarantees is on the negotiating table. What does this mean? A rigid agreement with a number of guarantor states undertaking clear legal obligations to actively prevent attacks," negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

