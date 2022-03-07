1 minute read
Sending weapons to Ukraine will lead to 'global collapse' - Ifx cites Russian foreign ministry
March 7 (Reuters) - Sending foreign weapons to Ukraine will lead to a "global collapse," Interfax news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Monday.
Another Russian agency, TASS, quoted foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that the West sending mercenaries and military equipment to Ukraine would cause a catastrophic development of the situation there.
