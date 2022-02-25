Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Senior Saudi, U.S. officials discuss response to Ukraine crisis -State Dept

1 minute read

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman holds a news conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El Khereiji and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Thursday discussed building a "strong international response to support Ukrainian sovereignty", the U.S. Department of State website said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Lina Najem; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters