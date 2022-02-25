1 minute read
Senior Saudi, U.S. officials discuss response to Ukraine crisis -State Dept
DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El Khereiji and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Thursday discussed building a "strong international response to support Ukrainian sovereignty", the U.S. Department of State website said.
Reporting by Lina Najem; editing by John Stonestreet
