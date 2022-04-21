Senior U.S. officials to arrive in Solomon Islands for talks on Thursday - State Department

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - A White House delegation led by Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell is due to arrive in the Solomon Islands for talks later on Thursday, the U.S. State Department said, amid concerns about a security pact between the Pacific Island country and China. read more

State Department spokesman Ned Price made the comment at a regular briefing.

Reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by Michael Martina

