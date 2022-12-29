Serbia arrests Afghan general, sniper 'wanted by France' on terror charges - news agency















SARAJEVO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Serbian police have arrested an Afghan army general and a sniper wanted by France on terrorism charges during a raid on an migrant camp in the north of the Balkan country, Tanjug news agency reported on Thursday.

France has issued an international warrant for the two men, police told Tanjug. The agency gave no details on why the two were wanted in France.

The arrests were made at the camp near the northern town of Subotica. Police also seized an undisclosed quantity of arms, ammunition and drugs, they said.

Last month, Serbian police uncovered 600 illegal migrants near its northern border with Hungary following a shootout in a town in which one person was wounded.

The Western Balkans route via Turkey, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Serbia is the main path for migrants into the European Union, with many using elaborate networks of smugglers who are sometimes armed.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Nick Macfie











