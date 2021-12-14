Seven killed, four injured as car carrying migrants crashes in Hungary -police

BUDAPEST, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed and four injured as a car with a Serbian licence plate carrying migrants crashed into a house late on Monday, after its driver refused to stop for a police check at Morahalom near the Serbian border, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the driver was detained and proceedings against him will start for people trafficking and causing a fatal mass accident.

Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Tom Hogue

