Several explosions heard in quick succession in Kyiv, siren sounds

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Several explosions were heard in quick succession in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Friday and an air raid siren blasted out, a Reuters reporter said.

The exact origin of the explosions could not be immediately established. Russia has launched a multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine. Moscow describes its actions as a "special operation".

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic Editing by Mark Heinrich

