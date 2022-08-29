Several killed in Russian shelling of Mykolaiv- region's governor

KYIV, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A passer-by and an unspecified number of residents have been killed after Russian shelling of private homes in Mykolaiv on Monday, regional governor Vitaliy Kim wrote on Telegram.

"The center of the city is being heavily shelled. There are still rockets being launched. Do not leave shelters," Kim wrote minutes before confirming the deaths.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.

