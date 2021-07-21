Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sherman aims to show China what healthy competition can look like -U.S.

Wendy Sherman arrives for a meeting on Syria at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman would seek to show China on her upcoming visit to the country what responsible and healthy competition can look like.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a regular news briefing there needed to be constructive dialogue with Beijing and the United States wanted to ensure there were "guardrails" in the relationship and that competition did not spill over into conflict.

"The deputy intends for this engagement to show and to demonstrate to the PRC what responsible and healthy competition can look like," Price said, referring to Sherman's planned July 25-26 visit to China. read more

