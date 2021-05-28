Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ship suffers engine trouble in Suez Canal, no impact on traffic - SCA

Reuters
The Suez Canal connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea is pictured from the window of a commercial plane flying over Egypt, December 18, 2019. Picture taken December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A container ship broke down in the Suez Canal on Friday but was refloated andrepaired with no impact on traffic in the waterway, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said.

The 353-metre (1,158-foot) Maersk Emerald experienced sudden engine failure near Ismailia during its passage southwards through the canal but was refloated by tugs and went to a waiting area for technical checks, the SCA and canal sources said.

During the incident, some ships were diverted through a second lane created during an expansion of part of the canal completed in 2015, according to an SCA statement.

Shipping firm Leth Agencies also reported that traffic in the canal was normal after the Maersk Emerald had been refloated.

Another container ship, the Ever Given, was grounded for six days in March across the southernmost section of the canal, blocking traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade.

