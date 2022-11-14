Singapore PM hopes for consensus on key issues at G20

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday the difficult issues at the G20 summit include climate change, global economy, security, and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Lee added he does not expect breakthrough on any of key issues at G20, but hope to reach consensus on most issues on the general direction to move ahead.

He was responding to media queries at a joint news conference in Singapore with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. read more

The G-20 comprises 19 major advanced and emerging economies and the European Union. Singapore is not a G-20 member, but has been invited to participate in many past G-20 summits and related meetings.

Reporting by Chen Lin and Xinghui Kok in Singapore; Editing by Toby Chopra

