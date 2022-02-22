Six EU countries send experts to help Ukraine deal with cyber threats

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Attack", binary codes and the Ukrainian flag, in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

VILNIUS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Six European Union countries are sending a team of cybersecurity experts to Ukraine to help deal with cyber threats after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Lithuania's deputy defence minister said on Tuesday.

In response to a request from Ukraine on Monday, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Romania, Croatia will send the team of experts they set up earlier to help other EU countries, institutions and partners to cope with cyber threats, Deputy Defence Minister Margiris Abukevicius said.

"Ukraine might need help to deal with particular incidents or support to test their infrastructure looking for security weakness", he told Reuters.

Russian military hackers were behind a spate of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that briefly knocked Ukrainian banking and government websites offline, the United States and the United Kingdom said on Friday. read more

Russia has denied any role in the DDoS, which inflicted relatively limited disruption on Tuesday last week. read more

UK defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday UK cyber experts are working with Ukraine to help to protect it from Russian activity. read more

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius. Editing by Jane Merriman

