S.Korea, Saudi Arabia aim to set up meeting of leaders -Newsis

[1/2] South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol arrive for the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia, 15 November 2022. The 17th Group of Twenty (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit runs from 15 to 16 November 2022. Mast Irham/Pool via REUTERS















SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Korea and Saudi Arabia are arranging a possible meeting between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who is due to visit Seoul this week, the Newsis news agency said on Wednesday.

A South Korean presidential official said discussions for such a meeting were in the "final stage," the South Korean agency said.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











