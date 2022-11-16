S.Korea, Saudi Arabia aim to set up meeting of leaders -Newsis
SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Korea and Saudi Arabia are arranging a possible meeting between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who is due to visit Seoul this week, the Newsis news agency said on Wednesday.
A South Korean presidential official said discussions for such a meeting were in the "final stage," the South Korean agency said.
Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.