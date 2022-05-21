S.Korea, U.S. vow new measures to deter N.Korea, expand economic partnership

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl at the People's House in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - The United States and South Korea agreed on Saturday to step up measures to deter North Korea, and expand cooperation on a range of measures from cybersecurity and nuclear energy to regional security and supply chains.

In a joint statement issued after the first summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, the two countries vowed to expand their alliance to tackle issues beyond North Korea, while remaining open to talks with Pyongyang.

