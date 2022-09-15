S.Korea's Yoon to hold talks with Biden, Japan's Kishida in New York - News1

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol attends a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold bilateral talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in New York on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly meeting, news agency News1 reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

