1 minute read
S.Korea's Yoon to hold talks with Biden, Japan's Kishida in New York - News1
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold bilateral talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in New York on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly meeting, news agency News1 reported on Thursday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.