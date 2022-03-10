Slovenian PM: Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine

Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa departs after attending a last minute summit to discuss the crisis between Ukraine and Russia in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/ Johanna Geron/Pool

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Thursday as he arrived at a meeting of the European People's Party in Paris.

"Anyone one can see that it is against all conventions," he added, referring to recent Russian military actions in Ukraine.

Russia has denied accusations made against it by Ukraine and others that it has committed war crimes. Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft bombed a children's hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday, injuring pregnant women and burying patients in rubble despite a ceasefire deal for people to flee the city.

The regional governor said 17 people were wounded. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson

