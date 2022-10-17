Soccer Brazil's Neymar arrives at Barcelona court to face trial on fraud and corruption charges

1/3
BARCELONA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazil forward Neymar arrived at a Barcelona court on Monday to face a trial on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013, a Reuters witness said.
The complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term for the player.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Guillermo Martinez, Elena Rodriguez, writing by Inti Landauro; Editing by Emma Pinedo
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.