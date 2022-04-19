Solomon Islands PM says security pact with China won't undermine regional peace

(L-R) Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

SYDNEY, April 20 (Reuters) - Solomon Islands' decision to sign a security pact with China will not hurt or undermine peace and harmony in the region, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told parliament on Wednesday.

Sogavare confirmed the pact had been signed by foreign ministers from the two countries, a day after China announced the signing at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

The move, days before a White House delegation is to arrive in Honiara, has heightened concerns in the United States and Australia about the potential for a Chinese military presence less than 2,000 kilometres from Australia. read more

In parliament, Sogavare asked friends, partners and neighbours to respect the country's sovereign interests.

Solomon Islands lawmakers urged Sogavare to publicly disclose the terms of the security pact.

"I ask all our neighbours, friends and partners to respect the sovereign interests of the Solomon Islands on the assurance that the decision will not adversely impact or undermine the peace and harmony of our region," Sogavare said.

He added the security cooperation with China was not directed at any countries or external alliances, "rather at our own internal security situation".

The Solomon Islands will "beef up" its police capacity so its own force can deal with incidents such as the November riots that saw buildings torched and lives lost, he said.

"Let me assure the people of the Solomon Islands that we entered into an arrangement with China with our eyes wide open guided by our national interests," Sogavare said.

