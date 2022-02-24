1 minute read
Some Russian govt websites intermittently unavailable
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The websites of the Russian president, government and State Duma lower house of parliament were intermittently unavailable for users in Russia and Kazakhstan on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear what had caused the problem.
Asked if the Kremlin's website had been hit by a DDoS attack, Kremlin spokesperson told Interfax news agency that he thought the platform was working normally.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Moscow and Almaty bureaus; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Tom Balmforth
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.