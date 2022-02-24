Some Russian govt websites intermittently unavailable

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The websites of the Russian president, government and State Duma lower house of parliament were intermittently unavailable for users in Russia and Kazakhstan on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the problem.

Asked if the Kremlin's website had been hit by a DDoS attack, Kremlin spokesperson told Interfax news agency that he thought the platform was working normally.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moscow and Almaty bureaus; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Tom Balmforth

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.