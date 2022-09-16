South Africa's Ramaphosa to discuss climate change, energy transition with Biden

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. President Joe Biden greets South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday he wanted to discuss climate change and fears related to energy transition in his talk with U.S. President Joe Biden.

A U.S. official said earlier that Biden, from his side, will discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine with Ramaphosa, who has avoided condemning Russia, when the two leaders meet at the White House on Friday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Kanishka Singh; editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.