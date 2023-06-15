South Africa's Ramaphosa en route to Ukraine, Russia for peace mission















JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has today travelled to Poland en route to Ukraine and Russia as part of an African peace mission, his office said on Thursday.

Ramaphosa will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine on Friday and with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

Reporting by Nellie Peyton and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by James Macharia Chege











